AMC stock is skyrocketing again—and now investors get free popcorn

Meme stock favorite AMC has been on fire this week. Yesterday the stock went up a staggering 95.22% to $62.55 per share and, as of the time of this writing, AMC is up another 10% in pre-market trading, hovering around $69.

So what’s the deal? Why is AMC skyrocketing again? Could it have anything to do with the free popcorn AMC is giving investors? Nah—probably not. AMC’s pop is more likely due to the meme stock investors over at r/WallStreetBets.

But I digress. You’re here because you saw “free popcorn” in the headline. So just what is the deal with that?

AMC has announced a new communications program called AMC Investor Connect. The program is essentially a newsletter that members will get that includes the following: