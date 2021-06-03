7 leaders reveal what they’ll retain from their pandemic workplaces

We have a special algorithm that quantifies reputation. Our clients have [realized] over the last year that saying what they’re going to do is not enough. You need metrics and you have to follow through, and you have to be accountable. Corporate reputations rose during 2020, so did expectations that companies would follow through on what they said, whether it was ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) related, DEI related or anything else. Internally, we have poured our travel savings into perks: everything from pet adoption support to sabbaticals after five years to stipends for your internet at home, to shipping your comfy chair from the office to your home, knowing that we are going to go with a hybrid model.