Gifts for the revolution: Getting creative to drive equity

In 2006, with my baby daughter on my breast, I read a New York Times story about the challenges mothers faced trying to continue breastfeeding after returning to work. Some mothers, like me, had the autonomy and freedom to do whatever they needed to do, hard as it may be, to pump at their workplace and keep breastfeeding. Other mothers—particularly those in lower-paid positions and those working in restaurants, factories, call centers and the like, were forced to stop breastfeeding because they couldn’t pump at work. The article was the spark for what would become my mission: to use design to make breastfeeding a more equitable, authentic, and optimistic choice for all mothers.

Every day, I see powerful women using their creative gifts to bring equity to the world. Kimberly Seals Allers, a former journalist and maternal health expert, funneled her expertise into creating the Irth app, which helps women find the best, unbiased maternal healthcare providers, based on feedback from other women. Kate Torgersen created Milk Stork, the first-ever breast milk shipping service to help other working, traveling moms get their milk home. I remind my teams daily that we each bring unique gifts to the revolution, and we should proudly channel them in ways that create impact. Here is some of the advice I offer them and you: FIND YOUR NORTH STAR What’s your driving force? What lights you up? I’ve been an advocate for justice, equity, and social responsibility since I was a kid. My kindergarten teacher, Ms. Hutton, introduced herself as “Ms., not Mrs. or Miss,” and I took it from there. I was a sociology major with a focus on women’s studies, and my first job out of college was as an assistant to then-Congressman Bernie Sanders.

TIME IT RIGHT Recognize that spark of inspiration when it strikes—but perhaps don’t throw all the fuel on the fire in that very moment. There was no real business case to bring my business idea to scale until a 2010 amendment to the Fair Labor Standards Act started requiring employers to provide a private lactation space with a locking door (that was not a bathroom) for all nonsalaried breastfeeding employees. We had a concept and a logo, but it was the legislation that created the market for sales. RECRUIT YOUR TEAM

Just like a professional sports team, you want the best player you can recruit for a given position. If you can’t afford the best people, give them an equity stake. Surround yourself with people who have gifts that are complementary to yours. I am a design and branding expert by training; my co-founder is a wonderful operational businessperson (who understands creatives). Neither of us had ever run a company. Neither of us had worked in direct product sales. As soon as we could afford it, we hired top-tier heads of sales and finance. PARTNER TO POWER UP Some people say that “teamwork makes the dream work.” I’m a big believer in pairing up to amplify impact in big and small ways. This can be as simple as elevating voices on your social channels to drive awareness to organizations and individuals with a shared purpose, or as formal as launching a product with a leader in its category.

KEEP YOUR EYES ON THE PRIZE Times can get tough—2020 offered up enough reminders to last a lifetime. It’s also easy to get distracted with so many exciting things to explore. When you hit a bump or a swirl, I recommend reading comments from your customers. I find this helps me train my gaze on what brought me to this effort in the first place and why I keep going. At the end of the day, remember to make your mission central to everything you do—in good times and bad.

