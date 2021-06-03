This boat powers itself with the ocean plastic it collects as it sails

advertisement advertisement

When the Manta begins traveling along coastlines in 2024, the new sailboat will pull plastic trash from the water as it moves, capturing as much as three tons of plastic per hour. On board, the plastic will then go through a waste-to-energy machine that turns it into electricity to provide some of the boat’s power.

The boat, which is still in the concept stage, was inspired in part by the manta ray, which eats as it swims with an open mouth. As the boat moves through the water, it will pull plastic up conveyor belts located between its hulls. Off the back of the boat, nets will catch larger pieces of plastic below the surface of the water. Two smaller boats can be deployed to travel separately and collect more plastic in shallow water or narrow passages. Unlike the Ocean Cleanup, a project that collects plastic using huge floating barriers in the ocean or robots in rivers and then brings the plastic back to recycling plants so it can be made into new products, the boat won’t carry plastic back to shore. Instead, after workers on board separate the collected trash, pulling out aluminum and other materials, the plastic will be crushed, turned into pellets, and then vaporized using a pyrolysis system that converts it into a synthetic gas that makes electricity that’s stored in batteries on the boat. The batteries can then power the propellers, navigation system, and other electrical equipment. The small amount of carbon that’s left would be be recycled on land. The point of the boat, is that “nothing should be wasted,” says Valérie Amant, communications director for SeaCleaners, the nonprofit building the boat. “Everything we collect and transform on board the Manta will be converted into something valuable according to the principles of circular economy.”

