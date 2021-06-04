Dear Graduate: This is why you need to just keep reinventing yourself

advertisement advertisement

As someone who didn’t go to college, I was always somewhat envious of those people who did. I did not envy the sororities or the parties, but instead, I envied the idea that you could go someplace for four years, try new things, figure out what you love, and invent yourself. I loved the idea that at graduation you can become anyone you want to be as you leave one chapter and enter the next.

I can imagine that graduating from college and entering a post-pandemic world must feel a bit daunting. But I see this as the most incredible time to graduate. While you were finishing your senior year, as a society and as a workforce, we were able to see how truly broken our systems have been and that we cannot go back. You are graduating just in time to help fix these broken systems. This means that what the world needs more than anything right now is you. But the person you are today won’t be who you are in the future. You will have so many opportunities to reinvent yourself. This focus on reinvention might be the key to thriving in both your work and your personal life. I credit a lot of my success with the fact that I’ve reinvented myself several times. I grew up in a time where women didn’t work in the music and sound industry. But I was determined to do so and learned the skills I needed by working at established sound and music companies. I learned by doing. I made myself into a doer, a creator. What we need in 2021 are people who do amazing things so reinvent yourself as someone who does, who creates.

As you leave college with fresh ideas, your job is to not be afraid to share them. We need them. If an idea is squashed, don’t take offense or feel defeated. Nothing is that personal. Just return with another great idea. If you are told you don’t have the right training or education to voice your opinion, don’t listen. As long as you are inventing yourself, make sure to invent yourself as someone who is confident, but not cocky, and open to criticism. When I decided, in the middle of a divorce, while raising two small kids, to open my own sound and music company, I had to reinvent myself into an entrepreneur. I was suddenly leading my own company and it worked out because I chose to be relentless and fearless. Reinvent yourself as somebody who will not be placed in a box. I just launched a production company, something that makes people uncomfortable and confused because they know me as someone who does music and sound, not commercial and TV production. I left my box. The world expects us all to stay in our boxes because they can understand that more than they can understand reinvention. But you are not here to make people comfortable.

Most importantly, become someone who follows their intuition. If you feel something isn’t right on a level you cannot explain, you cannot do it. Even if everything you learned in the last ten years of school says something is right, don’t ever ignore that feeling. Conversely, if someone tells you something is impossible, but you know it is possible, don’t listen. Following your instincts is often greater than any amount of education. As Charles Bukowski’s poem “No Leaders Please” says, “Invent yourself and then reinvent yourself and stay out of the clutches of mediocrity.” You are here to be ever-evolving, ever-changing. Don’t let who you are right in this minute restrict who you will become. You are here to reinvent how things are done. You are here to invent yourself and then reinvent yourself. We can keep reinventing ourselves until we find the best fit. And then maybe reinvent ourselves again. Kelly Bayett is the cofounder and creative director of Barking Owl.