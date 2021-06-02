This is one way to dodge a $4 billion tax bill

If you want to know how a media conglomerate avoids paying U.S. taxes, today is your lucky day: A new report called “ Keep Watching: The Tax Avoidance Structures of ViacomCBS ” explains it in fascinating detail.

The short version: ViacomCBS’s movies and TV shows, such as Mission: Impossible and SpongeBob, are protected by intellectual property rights (IPs), which are considered corporate assets. Moving IPs from one country to another is simply a matter of paperwork, so ViacomCBS simply shifts IPs to tax havens and licenses international rights from there. All of the ensuing revenues pour into that country, not the United States.

The report alleges that since 2002 ViacomCBS has avoided nearly $4 billion in U.S. corporate income tax, and about $1.2 billion in U.K. corporate income tax, and mostly not paid corporate taxes on revenues from its major franchises.

This seems to be legal, and partially a holdover from the fact that tax laws were written for assets that can be seen and touched (“tangible assets”), not concepts or intellectual creations that exist on paper or in a cloud (“intangible assets”).