These are the 10 hottest pre-IPO stocks right now

EquityBee, the platform that helps startup employees exercise their stock options, just released its latest ranking of the top 10 companies among its community of 8,000 accredited investors. The list reflects startups that are generating the most interest on the EquityBee platform, and it includes a diverse mix of industries from fintech to food.

Stripe SpaceX Robinhood Databricks Carta Instacart Plaid 23andMe Impossible Foods NerdWallet

The ranking is a pretty good proxy for predicting which companies could go public in the not-too-distant future. The last time we wrote about it, in October 2020, Airbnb topped the list. It debuted on the Nasdaq two months later. Coinbase, another company to recently go public, was No. 8.

This time around, Stripe has moved up three spots to become No. 1. The payments processing company was recently crowned one of the world’s most valuable startups after a fresh round of funding gave it a staggering $95 billion valuation. Other companies on the list are known to be planning exits. Trading platform Robinhood is expected to IPO this year, and genetics research company 23andMe has lined up a SPAC merger with help from Richard Branson’s Virgin Group.