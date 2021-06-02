Amazon Prime Day is in June this year, and it’s two days

advertisement advertisement

Get those credit cards ready. This year’s Amazon Prime Day event will be June 21 and 22.

advertisement

advertisement

That marks a return to the Seattle e-tailer’s traditional midyear date. In 2020, Amazon delayed Prime Day until October 13 and 14. Contrast that to 2019’s Prime Day, which ran over July 15 and 16. The shopping occasion is named after the company’s membership service. Prime Day debuted on July 15, 2015, as a way to salute Prime members on Amazon’s 20th birthday. It’s similar to Alibaba’s Singles Day shopping holiday in China, which is November 11. Small and midsize businesses are offering more than 1 million deals, according to Amazon. Prime members can search curated offerings from Black-owned, woman-owned, and military family-owned businesses.

advertisement

advertisement

The deals will start before June 21, though. As of Monday, when Prime members in the U.S, the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Japan spend $10 on certain small-business items, they’ll get a $10 credit for use on Prime Day. More than 300,000 sellers are eligible for this deal—more than double the number last year. Also during this promotion, Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card and Amazon Prime Store cardholders with eligible Prime memberships may earn 10% back in rewards on small-business purchases. An estimated 300,000 small merchants are slated to participate in this year’s Prime Day, according to Keri Cusick, head of small-business empowerment at Amazon. Last year’s Prime Day generated $3.5 billion in sales. The company says small and midsize businesses make up about 60% of physical product sales. These sellers had more than 50% year-over-year growth in sales in 2020 and sold 3.7 billion-plus products in one year, the equivalent of more than 7,200 products sold every minute. They averaged about $200,000 in sales each, up from an estimated $150,000, and 27,000 U.S. sellers hit more than $500,000 in one year. Stateside, sellers in Nebraska, Louisiana, and Delaware experienced the most sales growth.

advertisement