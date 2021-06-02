Why now is the time to address your languishing teammates

I feel depleted. I can’t come up for air. I’m just going through the motions. I don’t know how long I can keep this up.

This is languishing in the workforce. If you’re leading people—if your business depends on people performing well—ignore it at your peril.

By now, many know languishing as the “meh” in our COVID-19-narrowed lives, that feeling of empty stagnation at the core of an emotionally draining year. But it isn’t a new concept. Based on BetterUp’s pre–pandemic research, it impacts up to 55% of employees.

Imagine not just one team member, but more than half of your team, being more irritable, confused, sad, or angry. That doesn’t sound like a place you want to work, does it? In a 2002 study, Emory sociology professor Corey Keyes found, in addition to being at significantly higher risk of sliding into major depression or anxiety, those languishing were more likely to reduce or miss work. It doesn’t stop there. Languishing is a literal drag on interpersonal dynamics, making it harder to maintain productive working relationships or be open to new ideas.