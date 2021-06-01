advertisement
Fast Company is hiring a contributing writer!

Join our award-winning design news channel Co.Design.

[Source Images: rawpixel/iStock]
By Suzanne LaBarre1 minute Read
Fast Company is hiring an energetic journalist to contribute to its award-winning Co.Design section. This is a daily reporting and writing job, using design as a lens onto the biggest business, culture, and technology stories of the day. If you are as intrigued by logo controversies as you are by how major companies are redesigning their products and supply chains to reduce environmental impact, this is a great job for you. The right candidate:

  • Is comfortable writing everything from short, reported news posts to 1,500-word features
  • Can meet daily deadlines and adapt to the demands of a fast-paced newsroom
  • Generates sharp story ideas that are timely and creative, and that resonate with a broad audience
  • Can juggle daily assignments with longer-term reporting projects
  • Has an intellectual interest in design and wants to explore the ways it shapes the world around us

This is a full-time, contract position with competitive pay, no benefits. Remote applicants are welcome. To apply, send your résumé, three to five story ideas, and a short note explaining why you’re interested in the job to Co.Design editor Suzanne LaBarre: suzannelabarre at gmail dotcom.

About the author

Suzanne LaBarre is the editor of Co.Design. Previously, she was the online content director of Popular Science and has written for the New York Times, the New York Observer, Newsday, I.D

