How this donation app helped get food directly to hungry people during the pandemic

Even before the pandemic, 40 million Americans struggled to consistently put food on the table. Many organizations look at hunger as a supply problem, but Pittsburgh nonprofit 412 Food Rescue has always viewed hunger as a distribution problem. The supply is there, but 40% of “perfectly good food” is disposed of. That irked Leah Lizarondo, the organization’s founder, who grew up in the Philippines. “Coming from a country where we ate everything nose to tail, root to stalk—before it was a trendy, foodie thing,” she says, “I couldn’t understand that.”

412 Food Rescue, named for Pittsburgh’s area code, aimed to tackle that challenge. It teamed up with Pittsburgh institution Carnegie Mellon University to develop an algorithm for an app to help solve the distribution problem. They launched Food Rescue Hero, the 2020 winner in the Apps category of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards.

On this week’s episode of the World Changing Ideas podcast, Lizarondo talks about how the platform, now licensed to 11 other cities in the U.S. and Canada, can facilitate delivery logistics for getting excess food to those who need it. “I’m sure our friends at DoorDash are tired of [this analogy],” Lizarondo says with a laugh, but “it’s the DoorDash for food recovery. It’s a DoorDash for the food insecure.”