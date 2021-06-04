How to best engage with customers as business returns to normal

The demand for get-togethers at restaurants, stays at trendy hotels, and shopping at brick-and-mortar retailers will only get hotter as 2021 continues. In fact, a recent survey by Morning Consult found that 72% of consumers said they think they’ll be comfortable dining out within six months. This pent-up demand and trend of “revenge spending” present a prime opportunity for small to mid-size businesses across the country to reconnect with their customers and drive revenue, but they will have to be creative and resourceful to capture the attention of consumers.

As cities and states adapt their phased reopening plans, business owners are looking to trusted experts to help guide them through the tricky process. We’ve learned a lot as a company in terms of adapting our own processes, protocols, and communications as we have continued to deliver essential, convenient printed services to customers, including businesses of all types and sizes, schools and universities, healthcare companies and hospitals, government entities—our communities.

As we look to move forward, we must remember that trust is still fundamental in customer relationships. Businesses of all sizes and across industries need to take a long-term view in this moment because it creates an opportunity to solidify relationships and trust with customers as well as employees. We’re still in a period of uncertainty, therefore, it’s critical to instill and maintain trust with your customers. According to a survey from FedEx Office, more than 80% of consumers and business owners say they prefer to learn about information, such as store hours and safety procedures, via professionally printed signs. For consumers, that signage can make them feel safe, informed, heard, and encouraged.

As the world reopens and consumer demand heats up, so does the competition. Getting attention and keeping it is challenging. This means that effective and clear communications is key to reach, inform, and engage customers—existing and potential.