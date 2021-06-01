Will these doughnuts turn into stock market gold? Krispy Kreme is going public

Krispy Kreme Tuesday morning unveiled plans to go public. The 83-year-old doughnut company, best known for its Original Glazed, has filed a Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Its proposed ticker symbol on the Nasdaq is DNUT

The doughnut maker is owned by Luxembourg-based JAB Holdings, whose portfolio also includes Panera Bread, Keurig Dr Pepper, Coty, and Einstein Bros. Bagels.

According to the document, the Winston-Salem, North Carolina, company sold 1.3 billion doughnuts in 30 countries during fiscal year 2020 and recorded net revenues of $1.1 billion, the most sales in its history. In fiscal year 2019, net revenues were over $959 million and the fiscal year before that, close to $796 million.