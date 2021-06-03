How we selected this year’s Queer 50 winners

This year’s Fast Company Queer 50 list was compiled by Fast Company editors, with input from a number of trusted sources. Lesbians Who Tech & Allies provided a comprehensive list of leaders from the tech community and helped us review the more than 700 names we received after an open call for entries .

A panel of expert judges reviewed our top candidates for the list. They provided input and made recommendations on ranking. This year’s judges are Anne Chow, CEO, AT&T Business; Anu Duggal, founding partner, Female Founders Fund; Lisa Skeete Tatum, founder and CEO, Landit; Bonin Bough, chief growth officer, Triller; and Angela Benton, founder and CEO, Streamlytics.



We considered five criteria in compiling this list of leaders, thinkers, and innovators:

The size and growth prospects of each person’s business or organization Their place in the broader business and social conversation The impact of their contributions during the unprecedented events of the past 12 months Their career trajectory over the past 12 months, and potential for growth Their activism and advocacy for the Queer community

This list was put together with a strong eye toward inclusion—14% are trans and 50% are people of color, including 40% who are Black, Latinx, or Indigenous.