This haunting forest offers hope in the face of climate change

As you walk into the room, you realize it’s no normal room. It’s a living forest, transported into the frame of four white walls.

This is Invocation for Hope, a new living installation by the speculative future group Superflux for the Vienna Biennale that asks viewers to look climate change in the eye. (The installation runs now through October 3, and is free to attend inside the Museum of Applied Arts.).

You walk through a perfect grid of burned trees, to reach a thriving, free-form forest. And in the middle, there’s a pool to gaze into where you will see, not your own actual reflection, but other animals thriving.

To build the installation, Superflux worked with forest and fire departments in Austria to source and transport hundreds of trees into the space inside the museum. The burnt trees were already lost to a wildfire—one that occurred in part because the trees were part of a human-planted monoculture. (When forests lack natural biodiversity, they are more susceptible to all sorts of issues, including burning.)