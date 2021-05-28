This supermarket chain just made the first zero-emissions food delivery with a Class 8 truck

When a semi truck pulled into an Albertson’s supermarket in Irvine, California today to deliver groceries, it was quieter than usual—and no diesel exhaust was pumping out of the back. For the first time, the grocery chain is beginning to use large, heavy-duty electric trucks.

The company, the second-large grocery chain in the U.S., is testing two of Volvo’s VNR Electric trucks in Southern California. The trucks will make local deliveries and then return to a distribution center for charging, with a 150-mile range. “The range can suit that local delivery,” says Brett Pope, director of electric vehicles at Volvo Trucks North America. (Long-distance electric semi trucks are a more complicated challenge, but also in development.)

The delivery today was the first to use an electric Class 8 truck—meaning it weighs more than 33,000 pounds—for grocery delivery in the U.S. The truck is also testing an electric refrigeration system that runs on a battery, rather than the diesel fuel it would typically use.

The trucks are part of a public-private partnership called LIGHTS (Low Impact Green Heavy Transport Solutions), funded California’s cap-and-trade program, that looks at the whole ecosystem of what’s needed to shift large trucks to electricity. Volvo helped advise Albertson’s on setting up electric chargers, since no public chargers for semis are available. The local electric utility is part of the program so it understands when more electricity will be needed for charging. Local colleges are training technicians in how to make repairs. The local ports, two of the largest in the country, are also part of the program, which will last for three years.