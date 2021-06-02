Transforming your business to meet the changing needs of today’s customer

advertisement advertisement

Businesses of all types and sizes agree that the past year forever changed customer behaviors, preferences, and expectations. Customers expect businesses to meet them where they are, with experiences that are seamless, efficient, and convenient. This is most evident by the sharp increases in contactless or minimal-touch services, including digital interactions and orders, curbside pick-up and same-day delivery. Businesses from restaurants to retailers, healthcare and other essential service providers, government entities, and school districts and universities have expanded their digital operations to facilitate their business needs, compete, and drive growth.

According to an October 2020 global survey of executives by McKinsey & Company, respondents reported being three times likelier to say that at least 80% of their customer interactions are digital in nature. Survey results also suggested that pandemic-related shifts that organizations made had impact on supply chains, shifts to remote working, changing customer needs, expectations, and interactions that will likely remain for the long term. NAVIGATING THE NEW NORMAL For decades FedEx Office has helped small, mid-size, and commercial businesses, and other organizations across industry sectors, meet their customers, wherever and whenever by leveraging its expansive physical and digital service network. We’re innovating and reaching customers with goods and services in ways never done before in our stores, through our digital network and design-to-print marketplace. We continue to invest in best-in-class equipment, technology, resources, and alliances to empower the success of our customers. Keeping the voice of the customer at the heart of all we do, we work side-by-side to develop tailored solutions, while innovating and flexing our network to fit their unique needs. As an essential business that remained open over the past year to serve customers and communities, we leaned into our physical and digital strength to help our customers meet evolving needs and position themselves for growth.

Key focus areas included: Powering communications and customer engagement with printed materials, signage, and marketing collateral. Communicating with and engaging your customer base has never been more important. We all found ourselves quickly pivoting to communicate critical information on safety protocols, new ways of delivering products and services through signage designating curb side pick-up locations, supporting restaurants with disposable menus, and helping students and teachers quickly adapt to remote learning environments by providing printed learning materials that could be shipped to their homes. As businesses and schools continue to reopen, it is critical that businesses utilize printed marketing materials, direct mailers, customized promotional products, and oversized outdoor signage. We’ve helped our customers stay flexible with the support of our on-demand print services that can be conveniently accessed in-store, digitally, or via a mobile phone. Embracing hybrid options to work and learn. With hybrid options now available for school and work, businesses and organizations are embracing change, remaining flexible, and increasing productivity. School districts and higher-ed institutions across the country needed support to quickly pack and ship students’ belongings as they moved off campus at the onset of the pandemic. They quickly adapted to print and ship thousands of remote learning materials to enable students to learn from home. They also designed and installed desk shields and instructional signage to communicate safety protocols and distancing guidelines in classrooms and on campuses when students began to return.

Alleviating supply chain impacts. Global supply chains continue to be greatly impacted, preventing businesses around the world from receiving the goods and services they need to operate and fulfill their customer orders. As a trusted provider with an extensive printing and shipping network, we have been able to respond and support customers by fulfilling orders to end users throughout the U.S. and around the world quickly and seamlessly. Serving customers in times of great need helped deepen relationships and trust and enabled our network to become a central part of many of our customers’ operations by offering flexibility, continuity, and peace of mind. Innovating, innovating, innovating… Our customers inspire many of our innovations, challenging our team to look at new and different ways to expand and leverage our network resources to better serve them. We continue to invest in technology to meet our customers where they are. While helping healthcare companies and hospitals communicate about the delivery of prescription medication, medical tests, and samples, we have seen customer needs change. And we’ve flexed to meet these expectations whether through our SameDay City local courier service or by tapping into other companies within the greater FedEx network to provide a range of solutions. Throughout the past year, we’ve conducted global searches for best-in-class alliances to offer our customers more options, including design-to-print services and branded products through a growing one-stop marketplace to support our customers and provide them with new ways to service and stay top of mind with customers while driving revenue and growth. —

