Why it’s important to personalize the relationship with employees and customers

In today’s increasing competitive landscape where people have more choices than ever, building and maintaining meaningful relationships with key stakeholders is critical. With fewer and scaled back in-person touch points (meetings, events, pop ups, etc.) it’s no secret that businesses have had to get creative and work overtime to drive engagement and desired behavior with customers as well as employees.

As an essential business, FedEx Office is in a unique position at the intersection of bringing both the physical and digital assets and resources together to meet customers where they are and to deliver what they need. This past year and half, we have seen many of our small to mid-size business customers utilize and personalize print products in a variety of ways to engage with their key audiences. Check your Mailbox With so many of us working and living at home, checking the mailbox or seeing the FedEx truck outside has become a small source of joyful anticipation. Recognizing the opportunity, many businesses started mailing fun and engaging marketing collateral, such as unboxing experiences and branded promotional products, as a way to stay in touch with employees and customers. And for good reason – printed marketing materials are primed for engagement with all types of audiences. They can elevate communications and help businesses standout from their competitors. We’ve helped our business customers design, print and ship custom boxes complete with branded water bottles, t-shirts, totes, office essentials, phone chargers, and much more, to welcome new employees starting their jobs remotely. Remember, when a business takes the time to create and send personalized gifts and tokens of appreciation, it gives that brand the opportunity to come to life and create tangible meaningful connections with the people that matter most to their success – customers and employees.

Repurpose and Reuse! “Pivot” continues to be an industry buzzword, and it’s easy to see why. Events can get canceled on a moment’s notice and plans get turned upside down but the need to stay front and center with your customers remains critical. And while traditional marketing might look a little different, that doesn’t mean it goes away completely. Take it from Hermitage, Pa.-based Purpose Therapy Box. Founded a few years ago by certified occupational therapy assistants Holly Masters and Ali Izzo-Linton, the company offers subscription boxes for older adults to help prevent loneliness and depression, and can ultimately keep families connected. Masters and Izzo-Linton typically used our print signage like pop-up banners, corrugated signs, brochures, and business cards at tradeshows and conferences. As events were canceled and rescheduled, the pair repurposed the signage to promote their business when participating in Zoom trainings, online conferences, and meetings. “Customers and colleagues have found the signage and print materials to be extremely helpful and beneficial for sharing relevant information about Purpose,” the founders say. Trust is Central to the Relationship While many businesses around the country are starting to open again, we’re still in a period of uncertainty, so it’s critical to instill and maintain trust with your customers and employees. In a recent FedEx Office survey, we found that one in five small business owners said external marketing and communications are some of the major challenges they are facing as they look to reopen. Businesses of all types need to remain flexible, tailoring their designs and prints to the unique needs of employees and customers and keeping costs down along the way. We continue to innovate and invest in our digital marketplace that allows convenient and real-time access for our customers. For example, our design tool launched last summer offers millions of images and illustrations, an extensive library of templates, and a simple drag-and-drop interface, empowering business owners to design virtually anything and print at more than 2,000 FedEx Office locations across the United States. Whether it is a one time need or a repeatable program, FedEx Office has the solution that helps empower your business to meet the ever changing needs of the marketplace and the health of your bottom line.

