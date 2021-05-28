Returning to the office means separation anxiety for your pet: Here’s how to help them cope

Wow, Fido’s home? When Fluffy’s happy?

They could care less about the acronym, but they are very aware of when you’re returning to your office—and that displeases them.

After more than a year of constant companionship—to say nothing of an infinite number of walks, belly rubs, and cuddling—our furry friends are getting the shock of their lives. For those that have joined households during the pandemic, aka pandemic pets, and only know a situation where their owners are around 24/7, it can be even more acute.