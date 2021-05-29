How to watch the UEFA Champions League final 2021 live without cable

Soccer fans around the world will be glued to their TVs this weekend for the 2021 UEFA Champions League final . The highly anticipated match between Manchester City Football Club and Chelsea Football Club—known for their rivalry within England’s Premier League—is a big deal.

Although American football remains dominant in the United States, soccer has been growing in popularity for years, and the afternoon time slot for this weekend’s game—coupled with a pent-up demand for high-stakes sporting events—should help garner robust viewership among Americans. The game will take place at the Estádio do Dragão (Dragon Stadium) in Porto, Portugal.

The Champions League final is set to begin on Saturday, May 29, at 3 p.m. ET. It will air on CBS and its sister streaming service, Paramount Plus, formerly known as CBS All Access. According to CBS Sports, pregame coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET.

If you’re a cord-cutter who wants to stream the final live on your computer, phone, or TV, you’ll need access to CBS or Paramount Plus, which is offering a free trial to new subscribers. We’ve rounded up some ways to catch the action: