Facebook dark mode missing? Here’s the fix for Android and iOS

Some Facebook users who had enabled dark mode in their app received an eye-searing surprise on Wednesday when the setting disappeared on both the iPhone and Android phones.

While Facebook says the issue has been resolved, according to Tom’s Guide, you may still need to force-quit the app to bring back the setting. This was my experience on both iOS and Android on Thursday morning.

Normally, you can find Facebook’s Dark Mode by hitting the “hamburger” menu button (in the top-right corner on Android, or the bottom-right corner on iOS), then tapping on “Settings & Privacy.” The option for Dark Mode should appear in the expanded set of options.

If Dark Mode doesn’t show up there, force-closing and restarting the app should do the trick.