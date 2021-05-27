Facebook dark mode missing? Here’s the fix for Android and iOS

Some Facebook users who had enabled dark mode in their app received an eye-searing surprise on Wednesday when the setting disappeared on both the iPhone and Android phones.
While Facebook says the issue has been resolved, according to Tom’s Guide, you may still need to force-quit the app to bring back the setting. This was my experience on both iOS and Android on Thursday morning.
Normally, you can find Facebook’s Dark Mode by hitting the “hamburger” menu button (in the top-right corner on Android, or the bottom-right corner on iOS), then tapping on “Settings & Privacy.” The option for Dark Mode should appear in the expanded set of options.
If Dark Mode doesn’t show up there, force-closing and restarting the app should do the trick.
- On the iPhone, swipe up and hold until you see the app switching menu. Then, swipe the Facebook app up and away.
- On Android, long-press the Facebook icon on your home screen and select “App Info,” then hit “Force stop” on the next page.
Once you restart the app, you should see Dark Mode in its usual place under the “Settings & Privacy” menu. Turning it on will make the app display light text on a dark background. You can also choose “Automatic” if your phone is set to switch between light and dark modes based on the time of day.