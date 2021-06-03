REI and West Elm’s new outdoor collection is stylish and picnic-ready

I am most definitely not a camper, but my picnic game is strong. Setting up a cheese board and smuggling Yeti tumblers full of Aperol Spritz into city parks is my specialty. REI Co-op and West Elm, it seems, have my back.

The retailers partnered for a second year to create a limited-edition collection of outdoor products designed to bring the party wherever you want to go. The new collection includes stylish foldable dining and lounge furniture and accessories for the beach, park, campsite, or anywhere else an alfresco adventure may take you.

Prices range from $15 to $150, with standouts that include the travel-ready and cute Outward Dining Table ($125) and Stools ($40 each)—made with recycled polyester seats and sturdy steel frames—and the Outward Day Shelter ($150), a height-adjustable, multifunctional waterproof tarp that easily packs up to weigh a mere 5 pounds, including stakes and poles. (For anyone who has ever wrestled with putting up a tarp on their own: Trust, REI knows how to make one that’s easy to set up.) We also like the sporty Outward Rope Chair ($70), a colorful spin on a bifold lounger that sits low to the ground so you can stretch allll the way out. The Insulated Picnic Tote ($79), meanwhile, looks good, holds 35 liters, and folds flat once you’re done.

Fast Company’s Recommender section is dedicated to surfacing innovative products, services, and brands that are changing how we live and work. Every item that we write about is independently selected by our editors and, wherever possible, tested and reviewed. Fast Company may receive revenue from some links in our stories; however, all selections are based on our editorial judgment.