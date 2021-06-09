The company behind the wildly popular Always Pan has a new pair of kitchen essentials

Now the company is expanding by adding a few staples to its roster: a $95 walnut cutting board and a trio of essential knives, starting at $40.

Our Place founder Shiza Shahid introduced her direct-to-consumer kitchenware brand in 2019 with a ‘do more with less’ mentality—like, why have an army of pots and pans from a traditional cookie cutter box set when you just have one that does it all? And does it all well?

The similar mindset went into the development of the brand’s new additions: the Everyday Chef’s Knife, Serrated Slicing Knife, and Precise Paring Knife are each designed to last a lifetime and to train its chefs to use them properly. Each full-tang knife (meaning: the German steel blade runs through the handle) comes in Our Place’s signature Seventies-esque colors colors and features a unique grooved “pinch” grip handle, so your hand is naturally positioned to chop like a pro. The collection, which is sold individually and as bundles, is made to replace that clunky knife block or piecemeal set with something more streamlined and simple.