46 well-designed gifts that will make any father happy

Father’s Day is fast approaching. Here are Fast Company’s picks of the most delightful gifts you can find, from a packable stand-up paddle board to a status-symbol toilet plunger (yes, really!)

[Photo: courtesy Yellowleaf]

Father’s Day is June 20 and the clock is ticking to find the perfect gift for good old dad. Or a great new dad? Or a step dad—granddad? Any father figure who has made an impact on your life! We picked our 46 favorite products to give every dad something to brag about — whether it’s a breezy hammock, insulated tumblers, dinner for two from New Orleans’s Commander’s Palace, (at home!) or a suitcase-size smoker and grill that can feed an army.

Fast Company’Recommender section is dedicated to surfacing innovative products, services, and brands that are changing how we live and work. Every item that we write about is independently selected by our editors and, wherever possible, tested and reviewed. Fast Company may receive revenue from some links in our stories; however, all selections are based on our editorial judgment.

Aesop Complete Shaving Care Kit

Aesop Complete Shaving Care Kit

Upgrade his shave kit with Aesop’s simple but luxurious tools and products.

$275|Buy Now
Allbirds Tree Runner

Allbirds Tree Runner

All the cozy, comfort AllBirds’ is known for with the performance fit and fabric of a running shoe.

$95|Buy Now
Anolon Non Stick Hybrid Pan Set

Anolon Non Stick Hybrid Pan Set

AnolonX’s frying pans are unlike any he’s ever seen: each non-stick base features a stainless steel mesh overlay, making its surface sear-ready and metal-tool-friendly.

$119|Buy Now
Atoll Inflatable Paddleboard

Atoll Inflatable Paddleboard

For dads who SUP—or dads who aspire to SUP—this inflatable 11’ paddleboard is designed for adventure: at 21 lbs, it packs up in a pinch, but can also hold up to 700 lbs of weight on the water.

$799|Buy Now
Baxter Wood Trawler Raincoat

Baxter Wood Trawler Raincoat

Baxter Wood’s classic raincoats are sturdy, well-designed, and made from waterproof, recycled polyester. They also support the brand’s broader mission to reduce waste and reuse what we already have.

$140|Buy Now
Best of Porter Road Box

Best of Porter Road Box

Get him to the grill (or the smoker) with Porter Road’s top cuts and grinds. Born from a sustainability-minded Nashville whole animal butchery, the brand ships premium pasture-raised meats straight to his (or your) door.

$100|Buy Now
Biolite Head Lamp 330

Biolite Head Lamp 330

BioLite’s rechargeable, ultra lightweight, 330 lumens headlamp is great for his worksite, campsite, and midnight snack runs.

$59|Buy Now
Bloomscpae Burgundy Rubber Tree

Bloomscpae Burgundy Rubber Tree

Because fiddle leaf figs are so last year.

$150|Buy Now
Bodygym Portable Gym

Bodygym Portable Gym

He can workout wherever life takes him with Bodygym’s ultra portable gym—a simple lightweight resistance band and bar system packs a punch, and can fold up to fit in a suitcase.

$120|Buy Now
Bokksu Japanese Snack Box Subscription

Bokksu Japanese Snack Box Subscription

For the gourmand dad: Each Bokksu box features more than 20 carefully sourced small maker snacks and treats from Japan. Each more delicious than the next.

$40|Buy Now
Burlap and Barrel Chef’s Choice Spice Collection

Burlap and Barrel Chef’s Choice Spice Collection

Indulge his flavor exploration with Burlap and Barrel’s remarkably well-curated spice collection. This Chef’s Choice 6-pack includes one of our must-haves: Black Urfa Chili, spicy, warming chili flakes from Turkey that will blow any generic crushed red pepper out of the water.

$50 for six|Buy Now
Cole Haan GrandPro AM Golf Sneaker

Cole Haan GrandPro AM Golf Sneaker

Perfect to a tee: Cole Haan’s new golf collection is less stuffy, more comfy, and can be worn on and off the green.

$150|Buy Now
Commander’s Palace meal kit

Commander’s Palace meal kit

Send his favorite meal home with one of Goldbelly’s delectable meal kits from top chefs and restaurants from around the country. (We can vouch for these from New Orleans’ famed Commander’s Palace. Dad-approved.)

$89|Buy Now
Comrad compression socks

Comrad compression socks

Keep him on his feet with Comrad’s fun, but still super effective, compression socks, made with silver-infused fabrics to keep things fresh and clean.

$62|Buy Now
Corkcicle Flat Canteen

Corkcicle Flat Canteen

A generous pour in a generous container: Corkcicle does him one better by keeping his stash ice cold while sipping in the sun.

$79|Buy Now
Dyson V15 Detect vacuum

Dyson V15 Detect vacuum

Dyson’s extremely cool new vacuum collection uses a green laser to detect all the bits of dust you might otherwise leave behind—and then tracks and measures them using a Piezo sensor. Perfect for your high tech (or clean freak) pops.

$700|Buy Now
Everlane Uniform Bomber

Everlane Uniform Bomber

For dressing up and dressing down, Everlane’s timeless bomber design is the epitome of casual cool.

$98|Buy Now
Field Company Cast Iron skillet

Field Company Cast Iron skillet

Field Company set out to create extremely lightweight, easy-care, premium cast iron for people who love cast iron—and for the people who don’t. (They succeeded.)

$125|Buy Now
Funboy Mega Yacht

Funboy Mega Yacht

Now all he needs is a punny yacht name.

$219|Buy Now
Grovemade Wood MagSafe Charger Stand

Grovemade Wood MagSafe Charger Stand

Never hear “where’s my phone?” again. (OK, we can’t make promises — but it looks great, right?)

$120|Buy Now
Hast 4-piece Kitchen Knife Set

Hast 4-piece Kitchen Knife Set

Hast’s powder steel knives took home a Red Dot Award this year and are designed to be nimble, high-performance, and look great on dad’s prep station.

$300|Buy Now
Haus Aperitif 4-pack sampler

Haus Aperitif 4-pack sampler

Give dad a flight of our favorite low ABV Apéritif from Haus. Pick four flavors and then blend them, spritz them, or serve them on the rocks.

$50|Buy Now
Hydroflask Outdoor Kitchen Collection

Hydroflask Outdoor Kitchen Collection

Make him the picnic king with Hydro Flask’s new outdoor kitchen collection—made with its perfected insulation design so dad’s famous potato salad stays fresh all day long.

$288|Buy Now
Hydrow Rowing Machine

Hydrow Rowing Machine

Hydrow’s smart home rowing machine will get dad out on the water (sort of) from the comfort of his living room with a 22” touchscreen and high-tech handles that replicate the resistance of him against the river.

$2,245|Buy Now
Jambys

Jambys

Mix and match tees, pants, shorts, and hoodies that he'll never want to take off. Consider buying doubles.

$78|Buy Now
Jot Ultra Coffee 3-pack

Jot Ultra Coffee 3-pack

Give him effortless cuppas with Jot’s super strong coffee concentrate. One tablespoon contains 150 mg of caffeine. We cannot be held responsible for the number of dad jokes that then ensue.

$68|Buy Now
Kinfield Golden Hour bug spray

Kinfield Golden Hour bug spray

A DEET-free bug spray that doesn’t stink—and works really, really well. Kinfield’s range of products are effective, clean, and keep dad safe against the great outdoors.

$22|Buy Now
MakiMaki HomeChef sushi kit

MakiMaki HomeChef sushi kit

Make a night of it: MakiMaki’s sushi kits for HomeChef include everything he’ll need to make easy, fresh rolls at home. And all you have to do is sit back and watch. (Maybe more of a gift for you than for dad.)

$110|Buy Now
Ministry of Supply Doppler Mac Raincoat

Ministry of Supply Doppler Mac Raincoat

Ministry of Supply’s flexible, breathable, three-layer Mac Coat performs in the rain but still looks great en route to the office.

$395|Buy Now
Nebula Capsule Projector

Nebula Capsule Projector

Bring movie magic wherever he goes with Nebula’s compact, Coke-can-sized projector with built-in speakers and streamer-friendly Android hardware.

$300|Buy Now
Nomad Grill and Smoker

Nomad Grill and Smoker

Give him endless opportunities to show off his grill master skills with NOMAD’s unique portable cast aluminum cooker. This innovative grill and smoker opens to 425 square inches—that’s 30 burgers—and folds up to about the size of a large briefcase.

$599|Buy Now
Nori Press steam iron

Nori Press steam iron

Nori—it’s “iron” backwards—wanted to change the way we think of nobody’s favorite chore. Give him the option to spruce up his wardrobe with just a swipe with this clever, completely new steam iron.

$120|Buy Now
Outerknown Tasty Scallop Trunks

Outerknown Tasty Scallop Trunks

Outerknown’s patterned swim trunks are made with soft and stretchy recycled polyester—helping to keep him in the ocean and plastic waste out.

$128|Buy Now
Potli Hemp-Infused Shrimp Chips

Potli Hemp-Infused Shrimp Chips

A savory, salty snack made with Potli’s CBD-infused Hemp Olive Oil. His favorite new movie night munchie.

$10|Buy Now
Rise Indoor Garden

Rise Indoor Garden

Is it furniture? Is it a garden? Why choose? Rise Garden’s easy-care indoor gardens are perfect for dads with a green thumb and a thirst for kale.

$550|Buy Now
Rumpl National Parks Puffy Blanket

Rumpl National Parks Puffy Blanket

Rumpl’s indoor-outdoors packable blankets highlighted some of the most beautiful spots on the planet with the National Parks Collection. Bonus: a portion of each purchase goes back to the National Park Foundation.

$129|Buy Now
Solo Stove Fire Pit

Solo Stove Fire Pit

Always have a good excuse for a bonfire with one of Solo Stove’s effortless, sleek firepits. They’re low-smoke, easy-to-clean, and completely cooking-friendly. Marshmallows not included.

$214|Buy Now
Stadium Goods Eco Sweatshirt

Stadium Goods Eco Sweatshirt

Stadium Goods’ house brand makes the softest, coziest, premium hoodies made with recycled materials and sustainably sourced yarn from Spain’s Belda Lloréns.

$110|Buy Now
Staff Toilet Plunger

Staff Toilet Plunger

In an effort to make functional products more colorful and unexpected, Staff’s plunger is the most fun he can have while… well, you know.

$32|Buy Now
Therabody Wave Duo

Therabody Wave Duo

Upgrade his foam roller with Therabody’s—makers of the Theragun—new lymphatic massage gear: a vibrating curved roller that fits into every sore crevice and is compact enough for travel or deskside use.

$99|Buy Now
Truff Black Truffle Oil

Truff Black Truffle Oil

Truff’s truffle-infused hot sauce may be what the brand is most Insta-famous for, but its newest product—an olive oil made with black winter truffles—is the easiest way to elevate a dish.

$25|Buy Now
Vuori Ponto Shorts

Vuori Ponto Shorts

Vuori’s soft and smooth Ponto shorts are a fave of FC Staffers—they’re comfortable, stretchy, and just tailored enough to not quite qualify as sweats.

$74|Buy Now
Walden Meditation Set

Walden Meditation Set

Know someone in need of zen? Walden’s two-piece meditation set is made with gel memory foam and buckwheat hull, housed in an antimicrobial shell.

$245|Buy Now
YELLOWLEAF HAMMOCK

YELLOWLEAF HAMMOCK

Turn any shady spot into the most zen airborne oasis with one of Yellowleaf’s beautiful hand woven yarn hammocks. While the Classic can fit up to two adults, the Family Size holds up to 550 lbs, so you and your kiddos can all get a swing.

$200|Buy Now
Yeti 10 Oz Lowball Rambler

Yeti 10 Oz Lowball Rambler

There is no drink that cannot be improved when sipped from Yeti’s indestructible, temperature regulating lowball rambler.

$19|Buy Now
Yeti Roadie 24 Hard Cooler

Yeti Roadie 24 Hard Cooler

Keep him prepped for camp outs, concerts, and long days at the beach with the most serious cooler on the block.

$199|Buy Now

