46 well-designed gifts that will make any father happy

Father’s Day is June 20 and the clock is ticking to find the perfect gift for good old dad. Or a great new dad? Or a step dad—granddad? Any father figure who has made an impact on your life! We picked our 46 favorite products to give every dad something to brag about — whether it’s a breezy hammock, insulated tumblers, dinner for two from New Orleans’s Commander’s Palace, (at home!) or a suitcase-size smoker and grill that can feed an army.