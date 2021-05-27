Meow Wolf is ready for a hot vax summer

Vaccinations are up, COVID cases are down, and restrictions on live events are lifting across the country. Nobody could be happier about these things than Meow Wolf, the entertainment group known for its immersive, psychedelically tinged art exhibitions.

Last year was devastating for the company, which at the height of its popularity had to close down its flagship event—House of Eternal Return in Santa Fe, New Mexico—due to the raging pandemic. A second permanent installation, the much-anticipated experiential grocery store Omega Mart, faced numerous delays before finally opening to reduced capacity in Las Vegas three months ago. And COVID left uncertain plans for future Meow Wolf attractions, including a third permanent installation in Denver.

But with the pandemic in the United States finally turning a corner (fingers crossed), Meow Wolf’s future is looking brighter than, oh, let’s say a giant harp of lasers. House of Eternal Return reopened in March after being shuttered for more than a year. According to data shared exclusively with Fast Company, the attraction has since sold out every day except one, bringing in more than 58,000 visitors to date.

Omega Mart, too, has been performing better than expected, selling out at 50% and then 80% capacity as Nevada’s restrictions have eased. The event has seen more than 208,000 visitor so far, Meow Wolf says. The grocery store, located at the newly opened Area 15 complex near the Las Vegas Strip, is also cleaning up on sales of actual items. According to Meow Wolf, Omega Mart has sold 4,801 “Orange Dream” Mocktails in the Datamosh Bar, more than 2,000 packs of “Doomed Expedition Gum,” and 3,551 bottles of “Omega Cola Soda.”