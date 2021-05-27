Biden kills Trump’s classical architecture agenda

advertisement advertisement

President Joe Biden has made a sweeping change to the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts that could have broad implications for the aesthetics of the federal government’s architecture. On Tuesday, the Biden White House announced a plan to appoint four new members to the commission, effectively squashing the previous administration’s efforts to impose a strictly classical style on all the major buildings and monuments funded by the government.

The new appointees represent a dramatic change for the formerly all-white commission, and they bring a diversity of backgrounds and expertise. The appointment of Edwards, for example, will combine a depth of knowledge in urban design with the experience of working with a university student body that is predominantly female and minority, according to John Anderson, dean of the College of Engineering and Architecture at Howard University. “In general, it’s becoming more widely accepted that you get a better product with diversity,” he says. “Dr. Edwards moves the commission forward in that regard.” The appointees replace four Trump-era commissioners, including Justin Shubow, a noted advocate of classical architecture and president of the National Civic Art Association, who served as chair of the commission since his appointment in 2018 and is neither a designer nor a practicing architect. Each of the four were asked by the Biden White House to resign or be replaced. Shubow refused to resign, and shared his letter of refusal with NPR, noting that “[i]n the Commission’s 110-year history, no commissioner has ever been removed by a President, let alone the commission’s chairman. Any such removal would set a terrible precedent.” The three other commissioners being replaced are landscape architect Perry Guillot, architect Steven Spandle, and artist Chas Fagan, who were all appointed only days before Trump left office.

