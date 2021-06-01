How to talk to your boss about your mental health

Earlier this year, I started talking openly with my manager about something I’ve never spoken of in my 20 years in the corporate world: my mental health. Events in 2020 and early 2021 had caused my mental illnesses to become more active and disruptive in my daily life. Workplace demands were also flying at a grueling pace, and I simply could not continue suffering in silence. I started treatment with a therapist, which helped greatly, but I was still struggling with workday pressures.

At the urging of a friend, I carefully planned and conducted a conversation with my manager about my mental health needs. She was concerned, compassionate, and open to listening to me without judgment. I felt a sense of relief and reassurance that we could work together to make my work life more balanced and less stressful.

Companies’ responses to employee mental health needs are highly varied, but overall, thanks in part to the pandemic, organizations are realizing the importance of good mental health for all employees.

Regardless of how progressive your company is toward mental health, there are a few things you can do to plan for a conversation with your boss about your mental health needs: