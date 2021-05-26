WhatsApp is suing the Indian government over ‘traceability.’ But what is it?

But what is traceability?

WhatsApp has written a lengthy blog post on the subject. In it, the company describes traceability as the ability “to find out who sent a particular message on private messaging services.” As the company explains:

WhatsApp deployed end-to-end encryption throughout our app in 2016, so that calls, messages, photos, videos, and voice notes to friends and family are only shared with the intended recipient and no one else (not even us).

“Traceability” is intended to do the opposite by requiring private messaging services like WhatsApp to keep track of who said what and who shared what for billions of messages sent every day. Traceability requires messaging services to store information that can be used to ascertain the content of people’s messages, thereby breaking the very guarantees that end-to-end encryption provides. In order to trace even one message, services would have to trace every message.

That’s because there is no way to predict which message a government would want to investigate in the future. In doing so, a government that chooses to mandate traceability is effectively mandating a new form of mass surveillance. To comply, messaging services would have to keep giant databases of every message you send, or add a permanent identity stamp— like a fingerprint—to private messages with friends, family, colleagues, doctors, and businesses. Companies would be collecting more information about their users at a time when people want companies to have less information about them.