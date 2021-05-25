Washington, D.C., attorney general heads to battle over Amazon’s competitive practices

After months of tense congressional hearings, which saw senators and representatives grill tech giants about potentially monopolistic actions, Washington, D.C., is now heading for battle with $1.6 trillion behemoth Amazon over alleged anticompetitive pricing tactics.

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine said Tuesday he was filing an antitrust lawsuit against the e-retailer, claiming the company’s practices have unfairly inflated costs for customers while snuffing out innovation from competitors on the market. The lawsuit focuses on Amazon’s use of “most favored nation” agreements, which prohibit third-party sellers on Amazon’s website from listing their products for a lower price anywhere else, including the seller’s own website. Thus, sellers are effectively forced to incorporate Amazon’s hefty fees—which can be as much as 40% of an item’s price tag—into the baseline price of the item, mapping “an artificially high price floor across the online retail marketplace.”

The allegedly illegal price agreements have let Amazon build monopoly power over the market, which violates D.C.’s Antitrust Act, the lawsuit argues. It’s seeking to end the agreements, recover damages, and apply penalties to deter future misconduct. It’s also asking the court to consider structural remedies, which restore competition often by breaking up monopolistic conglomerates. As the world’s largest online retailer, Amazon currently controls 50% to 70% of market sales.

In a statement, an Amazon representative countered, “The DC attorney general has it exactly backward—sellers set their own prices for the products they offer in our store. Amazon takes pride in the fact that we offer low prices across the broadest selection, and like any store we reserve the right not to highlight offers to customers that are not priced competitively. The relief the AG seeks would force Amazon to feature higher prices to customers, oddly going against core objectives of antitrust law.”