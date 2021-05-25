By now everyone knows that Google keeps a running list of everything you search for via its main search engine, and also in its other products like YouTube and Google Maps. Some people find this running list of their search history useful—almost like a digital repository for posterity’s sake. As long as you are logged in to your Google account on your phone or computer, you can navigate to activity.google.com and click any of the web, location, or YouTube links to see your searches.

But as of today, Google is adding more protections to your account activity. Now users can choose to require a password to view their activity history even if they are already logged in to their Google account on their devices. And adding a password requirement is easy. Here’s how to password protect your Google search history.

Go to activity.google.com (make sure you are logged in to your Google account). Click the “Manage My Activity Verification” link. In the popup that appears, select “Require extra verification.” Click “Save.” On the next screen enter your Google password.

Once this is done, any time you navigate back to activity.google.com you’ll need to enter your Google password even if you are already logged in before you can see any of your search histories.