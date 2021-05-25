What is the Bitcoin Mining Council? Elon Musk says group will publish energy transparency reports

advertisement advertisement

If you follow the crypto market you may have heard the term Bitcoin Mining Council floating around in the last 24 hours. But just what is it? And who created it? Unsurprisingly, it has something to do with Elon Musk—but what cryptocurrency news doesn’t these days?

Yesterday Musk tweeted that he had spoken “with North American bitcoin miners” and those miners had “committed to publish current and planned renewable usage” transparency reports. Spoke with North American Bitcoin miners. They committed to publish current & planned renewable usage & to ask miners WW to do so. Potentially promising. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 24, 2021 The reports would apparently help address Musk’s (and other eco-conscious individuals’) concerns over bitcoin’s impact on the environment. Mining bitcoin uses up a ton of energy, which isn’t good for the planet.

Shortly after Musk’s tweet, MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor followed up with a tweet of his own revealing he hosted the meeting between Musk and the North American bitcoin miners, and all agreed to the formation of the Bitcoin Mining Council. Yesterday I was pleased to host a meeting between @elonmusk & the leading Bitcoin miners in North America. The miners have agreed to form the Bitcoin Mining Council to promote energy usage transparency & accelerate sustainability initiatives worldwide. https://t.co/EHgLZ9zvDK — Michael Saylor (@michael_saylor) May 24, 2021 Even though the council has only just been announced it’s already being compared to the bitcoin equivalent of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). However, that comparison falls pretty flat as OPEC is an intergovernmental organization comprised of sovereign states, while the Bitcoin Mining Council is a collection of private cryptocurrency miners that have no influence over financial or regulatory policies.

