  9:00 am

LGBTQ employees are less satisfied at work, especially at Amazon and Walmart

According to a new Glassdoor report, LGBTQ employees rate their companies much lower than their non-LGBTQ counterparts.

[Photo: Ronny Hartmann/AFP via Getty Images]
By Lydia Dishman1 minute Read
With Pride Month just a few days away, Glassdoor revealed its latest sentiment analysis of LGBTQ workers in a comprehensive report. The conclusion: They’re less satisfied with their employers than their non-LGBTQ counterparts.

Employees anonymously rated their companies across workplace factors such as:

  • Career opportunities
  • Compensation
  • Culture
  • Diversity and inclusion
  • Senior leadership
  • Work–life balance

LGBTQ employees’ average overall company rating was 3.27 stars out of 5 as compared to 3.47 for non-LGBTQ employees. The biggest issue is with senior leadership, which rated 2.88 stars, followed by career opportunities at 3.03 out of 5 stars.

In case you were wondering which big-name employers earned the lowest ratings by their LGBTQ workers, here is how they ranked by both cohorts of employees:

  1. Walmart: 2.70 vs. 3.20
  2. Wells Fargo: 2.65 vs. 3.27
  3. Amazon: 2.85 vs. 3.45
  4. Walgreens: 3.19 vs. 2.97
  5. McDonald’s: 3.21 vs. 3.14
  6. Home Depot: 3.29 vs. 3.67
  7. Kroger: 3.29 vs. 3.20
  8. Target: 3.31 vs. 3.67
  9. Starbucks: 3.56 vs. 3.85
  10. Apple: 4.14 vs. 4.05

Interesting to note that both Apple and Kroger got higher marks from their LGBTQ workers. For the former, it may be that Tim Cook sets the tone for his senior leadership, and the cultural impact of having a gay CEO trickles down through the organization.

Lydia Dishman is a reporter writing about the intersection of tech, leadership, and innovation. She is a regular contributor to Fast Company and has written for CBS Moneywatch, Fortune, The Guardian, Popular Science, and the New York Times, among others.

