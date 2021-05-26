LGBTQ employees are less satisfied at work, especially at Amazon and Walmart

With Pride Month just a few days away, Glassdoor revealed its latest sentiment analysis of LGBTQ workers in a comprehensive report . The conclusion: They’re less satisfied with their employers than their non-LGBTQ counterparts.

Employees anonymously rated their companies across workplace factors such as:

Career opportunities

Compensation

Culture

Diversity and inclusion

Senior leadership

Work–life balance

LGBTQ employees’ average overall company rating was 3.27 stars out of 5 as compared to 3.47 for non-LGBTQ employees. The biggest issue is with senior leadership, which rated 2.88 stars, followed by career opportunities at 3.03 out of 5 stars.

In case you were wondering which big-name employers earned the lowest ratings by their LGBTQ workers, here is how they ranked by both cohorts of employees: