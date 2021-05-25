Why it’s so hard to get off Slack and set boundaries at work

Nearly a year and a half ago, we left the office to work from home, and instead of communicating with our colleagues face-to-face, we now talk to them on Slack. At all hours. With evidence that remote workers are spending longer than ever at their jobs, we decided to see what happens when we stop spending time on Slack and email outside of work hours for a week.

Predictably, I failed the test: I was working on an article about how travel interruptions have affected Bali, and due to the 12-hour time difference I had to interview people late at night or early in the morning. Christina, who makes it a policy to leave work behind after hours, did a great job switching off once the workday was over.

To learn more about setting boundaries, we turned to Work Life editor Julia Herbst. “I feel like there’s been a move away from the term ‘work-life balance’ recently towards the idea of work-life integration,” she says while sitting on the couch next to her dog. She adds, “About a third of our lives are spent working, sometimes more for some of us. So the idea that work and life are separate is an antiquated idea. Especially with the move to remote work, a lot of us are feeling that integration more than ever.”