How to get more activity in your day while working from home

It’s been a little over a year since many of us made the switch to working from home. In that time, it’s likely that your daily routine has changed significantly compared to when you would make the trip into the office every day.

For starters, you’re probably not getting anywhere near as much physical activity as you used to. Even if you make a point of exercising a few times per week, you’ve likely still seen a significant dip in your non-exercise physical activity, what we call “NEPA” in the health and fitness industry. NEPA is the physical activity that happens as a natural part of going about your daily routine. We’re talking about activities like walking, whether that be all the way to the office, down to the bus stop, or just to the car parked in your driveway. Even something as simple as walking across the office to ask your coworker a question, grab a snack from the break room, or to use the restroom adds up. With the rise of WFH, it’s likely very few of these activities are still a part of your daily routine. Our commutes have become walking from our bed to our computer; we connect with our coworkers via telephone or a Zoom link, and our kitchens and restrooms are usually only a few short steps away from our computer at home.

So, what are we doing instead of all that NEPA? For the most part, we’re sitting. Sitting in front of the computer, on the couch, or at a table. Even for those of us who previously spent most of our days sitting at a desk, we’re now spending even more time sitting, simply because there are so few tasks that require us to get up and move around.

This has a number of implications for our physical health and our fitness. Lots of sitting typically results in what’s called upper and lower crossed syndrome (a fancy term for bad posture) which is often accompanied by stiff hips, back, neck, and shoulders. It can even cause tension headaches, which are no fun at all. The loss of all of that low-intensity NEPA also means that our bodies become less efficient at burning fat, since fat is the primary fuel source for low-intensity activity. In short, it’s likely that our bodies ache in a number of different places and that we’re gaining body fat as a result of working from home.