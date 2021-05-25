Forget finger painting. This book teaches your kid to be the next Banksy

Banksy is the mysterious artist you love to hate to love . . . to hate? And now, there’s a Banksy children’s book you’ll love to hate to love reading to your children.

Banksy Graffitied Walls and Wasn’t Sorry ($16) is a new book written and illustrated by Fausto Gilberti, which aims to teach kids a bit about graffiti art, and a bit about the spray-paint provocateur.

Of course, we probably know the Bristol-based artist’s real name by now. But let’s be honest—whether Banksy is opening his own dystopian Disneyland, shredding his $1 million canvas right after it’s sold at auction, or hawking his own priceless prints for $60 a pop on the streets of New York—it’s a lot more fun to pretend that we do not.

The new book, published by Phaidon, homes in on the artist’s anonymity. A version of Banksy appears on the black-and-white, ink-illustrated pages looking something like a hoodied version of Spy vs. Spy. Gilberti tells Banksy’s story from the first-person perspective (a Phaidon spokesperson says that Banksy was not involved with the project, but Banksy’s company Pest Control has been in contact with Phaidon and provided an image of Banksy’s “Girl with Balloon” for the back of the book).