United Airlines is giving you the chance to fly free first class for a year: Here’s how

If winning a $1 million lottery isn’t enough to inspire you to get the COVID-19 vaccine, maybe a year of first-class air travel will do it.

United Airlines is raffling that off to its frequent flyers as part of its Your Shot to Fly program, an effort unveiled today to motivate people to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated against the virus that caused a global pandemic. To participate, upload your vaccination records to the airline’s mobile app or website by June 22. Five MileagePlus members will win a year of travel in any class to anywhere the airline flies. The recipients will be announced on July 1.

Meanwhile, United also is giving away 30 pairs of round-trip tickets in the month of June.

“We’re proud to do our part to incentivize people to get their shot,” United CEO Scott Kirby said in a written statement. “Thanks to the vaccine, more and more destinations are opening up for travel—and we know our customers are eager to fly. We’re excited to give people one more reason to get vaccinated so they can reunite with friends and family or take that long-awaited vacation which all could be just one shot away.”