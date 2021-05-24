IRS unemployment tax refund: Taxpayers frustrated by tracking issues, slow pace of payments

After waiting longer than usual to receive their refunds this year, many Americans who overpaid taxes on unemployment compensation in 2020 are now eagerly waiting for a second refund that the IRS said would begin to go out this month. With the month more than half over, the IRS is providing few updates.

Due to the American Rescue Plan Act, up to $10,200 is now excluded as taxable unemployment income for 2020, but because the law wasn’t passed until March 2021, many Americans who filed their taxes early may have overpaid. The IRS has said it will automatically correct these returns and that taxpayers who are due a refund, for the most part, do not need to file amended returns.

In an update on May 14, the IRS said those refunds would begin to be distributed “this week” and continue throughout the summer. Ten days later, however, many on social media are wondering if any of these checks have actually been delivered.