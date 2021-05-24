Belarus ​condemned by global leaders after forced landing of Ryanair flight carrying journalist

Yesterday Ryanair Flight FR4978 took off from Athens, Greece, at 9:29 a.m. local time toward its destination in Vilnius, Lithuania. But as flight FR4978 was about to exit Belarus airspace, the flight suddenly made a sharp right turn and headed to Minsk, escorted by a MiG-29 fighter sent from the Belarus military, reports Bloomberg.
When FR4978 touched down in Minsk, two of its passengers, journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, were promptly escorted off the plane and arrested by Belarusian police. Protasevich is a Belarusian journalist in exile who has been highly critical of the Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko (Alyaksandr Lukashenka in Belarusian). Protasevich runs the popular Nexta Telegram channel, which played a key role in organizing protests against Lukashenko last year.
After Protasevich and Sapega were escorted from Flight FR4978, it was allowed to take off again and continue to its original destination, according to a statement from Ryanair.
However, once the implications of what happened became clear, Ryanair released another statement:
The reaction to the diversion of Flight FR4978 from western leaders has been swift, with some calling the act “state terrorism” by Belarus.
The outrageous and illegal behaviour of the regime in Belarus will have consequences.
Those responsible for the #Ryanair hijacking must be sanctioned.
Journalist Roman Protasevich must be released immediately.
EUCO will discuss tomorrow action to take.
We strongly condemn the Lukashenka regime's brazen and shocking act to divert a commercial flight and arrest a journalist. We demand an international investigation and are coordinating with our partners on next steps. The United States stands with the people of Belarus.
Closely monitoring forcible landing in #Belarus of flight to Vilnius & reported detention of opposition figure Roman Protasevich. This is a serious & dangerous incident which requires international investigation. Belarus must ensure safe return of crew & all passengers.
Proud to stand with my European counterparts in unequivocally condemning the Lukashenka regime’s reckless use of a fighter aircraft to intercept a civilian Ryanair flight and arrest journalist Raman Pratasevich.
Lukashenka and his regime today showed again its contempt for international community and its citizens. Faking a bomb threat and sending MiG-29s to force @RyanAir to Minsk in order to arrest a @Nexta journalist on politically motivated charges is dangerous and abhorrent.
We demand the Lukashenka regime release Raman Pratasevich and all those unjustly detained in Belarus. Today’s shocking act endangered lives and served as an affront to commercial aviation safety.https://t.co/TMogvmTorh
However, some of the social media reaction has been a bit different. While social media posts have in general strongly condemned the diversion of Flight FR4978 and the arrests of Protasevich and Sapega, some reporters and human rights activists are saying the outrage from the European Unions and the United States over the diversion of Flight FR4978 is hypocritical.
If the reports are accurate, Lukashenko’s government forcing this plane to land in an effort to arrest a dissident is a terrible crime. Interesting to contrast this with the Obama admin. forcing Evo Morales’s plane to land in 2013 in an effort to arrest a US dissident, @Snowden.
Why does the West pretend to be outraged when a nation imitates its gangsterism like the air piracy Belarus engaged in? Belarus didn't forget when the U.S. forced the plane of a head of state, Evo Morales, to land in order to arrest Edward Snowden & got away with it.
As of the time of this writing, it’s unknown what the status of Protasevich and Sapega are.