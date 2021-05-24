Solange is on an “urgent” mission to preserve the work of Black and Brown artists

advertisement advertisement

When Solange Knowles launched Saint Heron in 2013, her vision was simple: to create a music and cultural hub amplifying Black artists. While she’s certainly stayed the course in that regard, Solange also realized what she was building could have an even broader impact for the Black community.

Over the years, Saint Heron has infiltrated art, education, and corporate institutions through collaborations with the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Ikea, Google, Parsons School of Fashion, Nike, and more. The company also launched its curated online boutique and gallery Small Matter in 2018. Now Solange is widening Saint Heron’s scope even further to firmly establish it as an institution in its own right: Saint Heron recently announced an expansion into preserving and collecting stories, works, and archives from vital voices within Black and Brown communities through a series of digital dossiers. “Our vision is to build a space that engages radical conceptual imaginings across all facets and mediums of creation,” Solange says. “We feel an urgency in building and preserving collections and archives of our own artists’ stories and works and having a voice in what we deem worthy of preservation.”

The Saint Heron Dossiers will feature retrospectives of family and artist lineages, the first being the story of Saint Heron as told by Solange. Each dossier will exist on Saint Heron’s site one at a time for 7 to 10 days as a means to ensure viewers are fully immersed in the experience. The dossiers will occasionally reopen in Saint Heron’s archives, but when they launch, Solange’s aim is to “to encourage a disinclination to fast consumption and clicks,” she says. “There should be a place where true stories of our past and present are thoughtfully told in expansive detail without the interference of outside perceptions.” Other dossiers will explore the works of visual artist and bestselling novelist Barbara Chase-Riboud, painter and performance artist Cassi Namoda, choreographer Okwui Okpokwasili, singer-songwriter duo Womack & Womack, and record producer and composer Charles Stepney, among others. Their lives and work will be contextualized through interviews with family members or other notable luminaries in their field, as well as archival images and videos. “Radical authenticity is a theme for our inaugural season,” Solange says. “The artists and collaborators were selected based on the feelings of identity and self-perception evoked in their work. But we were equally connected to finding archives, objects, and stories of unconventional, radical Black families.”

