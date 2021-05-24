We can’t plant our way out of the climate crisis

advertisement advertisement

There were once around 6 trillion trees on the planet; now, thanks to human civilization, there are around half that number. Reversing that trend is a key pillar in the fight against climate change. And for companies and countries aiming to use carbon offsets for net-zero emissions, planting more trees can seem like an obvious option. Trees capture carbon, and planting them is a relatively cheap way to fight climate change. But there’s also a risk: Many of those trees might not survive, and could end up adding to emissions themselves.

advertisement

advertisement

“I think the emphasis on planting trees is risky or even a misplaced dream unless we first put priority on reducing or halting climate change, because the trees are going to be stressed—they are getting stressed now,” says Jonathan Overpeck, a climate scientist at the University of Michigan and one of the authors of an op-ed in Science arguing that the world needs to rethink how much we rely on tree planting as a climate solution. Vegetation is being stressed by climate change “in ways that are increasingly unprecedented,” he says. In California, hundreds of millions of trees died in the last drought, after a combination of heat, lack of rain, and attacks from pests, and then many burned in the record-breaking wildfires in 2020. In Australia, millions of acres of forest burned in 2019 and 2020, emitting more CO2 than the rest of the economy combined. Zombie fires are burning forests in Siberia now. Even in areas where large wildfires aren’t common now, such as Michigan, climate change is killing some trees. “Part of the story is the same thing as in the west: Trees are getting stressed out by the warmth,” Overpeck says. “And because they’re stressed, they can’t fight the diseases as much.” Hotter temperatures dry out soils faster, and dry out plants. The changing climate also means that some species are no longer growing in the right place to survive.

advertisement

advertisement