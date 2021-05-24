How this Leonardo DiCaprio-backed ‘rewilding’ plan will restore the Galápagos ecosystem

When Charles Darwin visited the Galápagos Islands in 1835, he took notes on a brown bird later called the Floreana mockingbird, which was widespread throughout an island that shared its name. Fifty years later, after the area had been colonized and feral cats and rodents had arrived with humans, the bird had disappeared from the island.

Now, a new $43 million initiative, backed in part by Leonardo DiCaprio, hopes to bring the bird back, along with other species that are now locally extinct. Re:Wild, the new organization, is supporting a major effort to “rewild” the area.

Island Conservation, a nonprofit already working in the Galápagos, will use the funding to scale up its work. In the case of the mockingbird, that will mean going to two smaller islands where a tiny population of the species still exists, and relocating some of the birds. It will also mean first eliminating the invasive species that could kill them.

The nonprofit previously ran a similar effort on another island, where eliminating rodents helped tortoises recover because the rats were no longer eating tortoise eggs. “We were able to remove invasive species, and the ecosystems were restoring themselves,” says Paula Castaño, an island restoration specialist with Island Conservation who lives in the Galápagos. “And we were able to see giant tortoises—finally, after 150 years, they were breeding and surviving in the wild, which they didn’t do for a long time.”