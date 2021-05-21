Enjoy the spectacle of failure

advertisement advertisement

Whether you’re a startup founder, a mature entrepreneur, or an executive at a company, you know that a company goes through several different stages over its lifetime. But what often goes unnoticed is how crucial setbacks can be in advancing through each of these stages. The threat of failure might loom over everything you do—it’s how you react to that threat that defines you.

Nothing offers actual growth and learning opportunities like a setback. And the sooner you can instill that freedom to fail in your team’s culture, the better your odds of getting that retirement home in the Catskills. MAKING A SPECTACLE It was the evening of December 10, 1914, and the great inventor Thomas Edison was sitting down to dinner in West Orange, New Jersey, when he learned that his factory buildings were on fire.

Between six and eight fire departments rushed to a fire that was ultimately too large to control. Edison looked at his youngest son and enthusiastically told him to get his mother and her friends because “they’ll never see a fire like this again.” At the peak of what we thought was the height of his inventive genius, he lost more than half of his buildings to an unforeseen tragedy. He could have cried. He could have yelled. He could have blamed the employees that caused it. He could have gone into a state of depression, but he didn’t. He put on a smile and told his family to enjoy the spectacle. Further calculations would later show that he lost about $900,000 in that inferno, ($23 million in today’s dollars). And that doesn’t account for the potential of the prototypes and the priceless records that were lost. Still, the next day he started to rebuild, and after just three weeks, with double shifts and inspired enthusiasm, Edison and his team were partially back in business. They would go on to make over $10 million the following year.

That success happened not only because Edison mastered his emotions, but because he instilled a resilient mindset in his employees. There was only one thing to do after the flames died down: jump right in and rebuild. He didn’t blame; he didn’t point fingers. He got in and did the hard work. Most employees assume that when there’s a setback, we, the leaders, will reprimand them and bring them to the edge of dismissal. They shame themselves into sleepless nights, fits of anxiety, and insurmountable stress. Humor and enthusiasm promote learning by reducing stress, anxiety, and tension while increasing self-esteem, alertness, creativity, and memory.

It’s our failures that create the greatest opportunities to learn. GAMIFY FAILURE Aversion to failure, if not utter terror at the prospect of failure, is ingrained in us from an early age. We are ranked on accomplishments rather than attempts. A swing for the fences might result in a home run, but it’s only the strikeouts that wind up on your stats sheet.

Picture a child who comes home to a supportive family and is asked the question, “How many times did you fail today?” without any judgment attached to the question. Picture that child being shown how to turn those failures into lessons rather than being forced to carry them around like a mark of shame. Think of how much better equipped that child will be to cope with failure and how much more willing they will be to try something new. This paradigm works its way up through the social hierarchy as we age, resulting in a society that only rewards successes and casts a cynical eye on those who risk it all no matter how many times they fail. It’s a broken system, where self-worth is measured in fancy cars and vacation homes. It’s time we flipped the script. Reward accomplishment, yes. But reserve your highest praise for those who dare to try something new. Address setbacks head-on, but do so from a judgment-free footing. Investigate where the plan went wrong, examine each step closely for lessons and takeaways, then work together to overcome each obstacle.

GIVE GRATITUDE The more we can allow for those setbacks to happen during our trials and tribulations, and indeed to recognize them as a necessity, the easier it will be to de-stigmatize failure. At my company, we’re all about the grateful processing of unpleasant memories. When you can process negative experiences from your past and find the lessons tucked away within each, you turn trauma into growth and opportunity.

