Eurovision Song Contest 2021: How to watch the Grand Final live from the United States

Everybody’s favorite over-the-top singing competition is back. After getting canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Eurovision Song Contest has returned to Rotterdam for 2021. This weekend, participants from Cypress to San Marino will compete in the Grand Final. (You can check out the full 26-country lineup here .)

In years past, watching Eurovision from the United States was a challenge. Logo TV had the broadcasting rights three years ago but lost them in 2019, leaving U.S. viewers frustrated by geo-blocked YouTube pages when they tried to stream it live. This year should be a lot smoother. NBCUniversal has picked up the rights for the big contest and will stream Eurovision live on its Peacock streaming service. The best part? Peacock is free, at least if you don’t mind the ad-supported version. You can sign up for it here or download the app to your TV.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final is set to begin this afternoon (Saturday, May 22) at 3 p.m. ET. If you miss the live show, Peacock says a replay will be available about 30 minutes after it ends.

Enjoy the performances. How can you not?