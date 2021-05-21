How to get verified on Twitter: blue badge verification is back

As of Thursday, May 20, Twitter has officially relaunched its verification process. This is the process by which certain Twitter accounts get the coveted blue badge, highlighting that the account is a notable figure, organization, or brand. This is the first time Twitter has opened its verification process since November 2017.
So we’re baaaaaaaaaack
Follow us for all things blue badge on this bird app pic.twitter.com/EUI81qCrr7
— Twitter Verified (@verified) May 20, 2021
So what do you need to do if you want to get the blue verification badge next to your Twitter handle? Twitter says your account “must be notable, authentic, and active.” Authentic and active are pretty self-explanatory, but what does Twitter consider notable? The company says if your account falls into one of the six following categories, it may be notable:
- Government
- Companies, brands, and nonprofit organizations
- News organizations and journalists
- Entertainment
- Sports and e-sports
- Activists, organizers, and other influential individuals
Those labels are pretty broad, but Twitter goes into more detail about what each means here.
If you think you meet the requirements of one of the above types of accounts, you’ll want to apply for verification via your Twitter account settings (this can be done on the web or in the app). Here’s how:
- Click on the “More” […] icon.
- Click “Settings and privacy.”
- Click “Your Account.”
- Click “Account information” and enter your Twitter password if asked.
- Click “Verification Request.”
- Click “Start Request.”
- Fill out the verification request form.
Twitter says verification applications can take a few weeks to be decided, so don’t freak out if you don’t hear back right away. If you are approved, you’ll be notified and see that little blue badge next to your Twitter handle. If you’re not approved, you can reapply in the future if you feel you now meet the requirements. People are allowed to reapply every 30 days.
And just FYI: one thing not to do now that Twitter’s launched its new verification process is tweet @verified asking to be verified . . .
Dear “can you verify me” ––
Save your Tweets and DMs, there’s a new official way to apply for a blue badge, rolling out over the next few weeks.
You can now submit an application to request verification in-app, right from your account settings!
-Your verified blue badge source pic.twitter.com/2d1alYZ02M
— Twitter Verified (@verified) May 20, 2021