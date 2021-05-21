How to get verified on Twitter: blue badge verification is back

As of Thursday, May 20, Twitter has officially relaunched its verification process. This is the process by which certain Twitter accounts get the coveted blue badge, highlighting that the account is a notable figure, organization, or brand. This is the first time Twitter has opened its verification process since November 2017.

So we’re baaaaaaaaaack Follow us for all things blue badge on this bird app pic.twitter.com/EUI81qCrr7 — Twitter Verified (@verified) May 20, 2021

So what do you need to do if you want to get the blue verification badge next to your Twitter handle? Twitter says your account “must be notable, authentic, and active.” Authentic and active are pretty self-explanatory, but what does Twitter consider notable? The company says if your account falls into one of the six following categories, it may be notable:

Government

Companies, brands, and nonprofit organizations

News organizations and journalists

Entertainment

Sports and e-sports

Activists, organizers, and other influential individuals

Those labels are pretty broad, but Twitter goes into more detail about what each means here.