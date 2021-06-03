What it was like to oversee Amazon’s grocery business during the pandemic

In late 2019, Amazon nixed the $15 monthly fee that Prime members had been paying to use its grocery delivery service, Amazon Fresh. For $119 a year, they could order virtually anything with free, fast shipping and stream tens of thousands of titles on Prime Video. Now Prime’s bundled services would include unfettered access to grocery delivery, too (with a minimum order of $35 in most regions).

Stephenie Landry, Amazon’s vice president of grocery, was tasked with the logistical challenge of a projected surge in demand from Prime members. But she couldn’t have predicted the kind of demand that was sparked by the pandemic. “We were expecting and preparing for a very big growth year and extremely excited about the trajectory of the business,” Landry says. “We were really happy with our results—and then March came, and wow, it was quite a surprise. It was a really difficult year because the spike in demand was so unexpected and so uniform.”

Still, Landry’s team rose to the challenge. “A lot of what we did was just do all the things that we wanted to do on an incredibly accelerated time frame, completely hobbled by health requirements and new ways of working together,” Landry says. Early in the pandemic, Amazon came under fire for not adequately protecting warehouse workers from COVID-19 and pressuring them to meet quotas. Landry says the health and safety of employees and customers alike were “top guiding principles” for Amazon from “absolute day one of the pandemic.”

At the start of the pandemic, grocery pickup was available at only 80 Whole Foods locations. Now the service is offered at every store in the country—more than 500 in total. And a pilot program that offered online delivery to customers who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (formerly known as food stamps) to pay for groceries was expanded from two states to 47 states by the end of 2020.