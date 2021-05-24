The mind-bending design behind Volvo’s new self-driving concept car

advertisement advertisement

Autonomous vehicles may be the future, but reimagining the automobile for a self-driving world is no simple feat. How do you recreate the natural interaction between human drivers and pedestrians? Can a speeding, multi-ton hunk of metal ever by truly safe for the passengers within? And, more urgently, can any of this be accomplished using present-day technology?

Fast Company sent a team to Gothenburg, Sweden, to visit the Volvo innovation lab where teams of designers and engineers are tackling these obstacles, using emerging tech to find creative solutions to the infinitely complex self-driving problem. Central to the mission is the Volvo 360c, an autonomous, glass-domed concept car that Volvo engineers have equipped with special speakers to communicate information to passengers and pedestrians alike. The research project, dubbed Sonic Interaction in Intelligent Cars (SIIC), aims to resolve one of the biggest issues with electric cars: they are almost entirely silent. What they found was a major opportunity to build rider trust by reproducing the auditory experience of the classic, gas-guzzling combustion engine. WATCH: Volvo is creating the safest self-driving car with sound and gaming technology

