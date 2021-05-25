One year ago, a police call in Central Park set the stage for a racial reckoning

advertisement advertisement

Before May 25, 2020 became the day George Floyd was murdered, it started out as the day a white woman got canceled.

Then the video of George Floyd’s death also surfaced. Both moments unfolding on the same day felt like a cosmic one-two punch, too heavy-handed a lesson to be penned by reality. But of course it happened. People become hashtags in both ways all too often; it was only a matter of time before they both did on the same day, making their interrelation undeniable. Taken together, the two moments revealed not just another deadly example of the disproportionate nature of police brutality, but also an awareness among white people of how to harness and wield it. George Floyd’s death was considered by lots of white people, including then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper, to be “a wake-up call” about racial discrimination. (Many Black Americans were quite vocal about already being more than well acquainted with it.) What the Amy Cooper video clarified, however, is the extent to which white people were also already aware of it, whether they admitted so or not.

Cooper removed the veil of white ignorance about how police respond specifically to Black citizens. She almost certainly did not want Christian Cooper killed, of course, but her call nonetheless projected a pernicious awareness that it could happen. She might not have considered the historical context of what happens when a Black man threatens a white woman—from the slave era to the Jim Crow South and beyond—but her actions were rooted in that ugly lineage. One element that binds the two incidents is the necessity that they be filmed. Without phone-captured evidence, the official story of a police incident is the one that gets enshrined in history. Who knows how many similar cases of brutality went unrecorded and subsequently unbelieved? Without Christian Cooper’s video, the official record of the Central Park interaction almost certainly would have been Amy Cooper’s version of events, no matter the outcome. Without Darnella Frazier’s video, George Floyd’s death would have just been standard procedure, based on the now-infamous initial police statement. Soon enough afterward, video would also vindicate several people protesting on George Floyd’s behalf, when their version of events clashed with the police’s. In the year since May 25, 2020, one of the biggest through lines in American politics has been Republican opposition to critical race theory—the title given to journalistic works like the 1619 Project that use new information to correct accepted history. Somehow, after witnessing in real time how new information can drastically complicate the official record on race-related issues, a great many white people have a vested interested in legally prohibiting the spread of more new information about the past.

